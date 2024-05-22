One more arrested by ED in Rs 263 cr tax refund scam case

Mumbai, May 22 The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Mumbai zonal office has arrested one more person in the Rs 263 crore Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) scam case, an official said on Wednesday, adding that the total number of arrested is now five.

The accused identified as Purshottam Chavan was arrested on Monday and was subsequently produced before the Special PMLA Court here.

Chavan has been sent to ED custody till May 27.

Earlier, four persons were arrested in this case -- Tanaji Mandal Adhikari, Rajesh Brijlal Batreja, Bhushan Patil and Rajesh Shetty.

The financial probe agency had initiated an investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by CBI under various sections of IPC, 1860 and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1986 against Tanaji Mandal Adhikari and others for fraudulently generating and issuance of TDS refunds from Income Tax Department to the tune of Rs 263.95 crore.

As per the probe agency, in this case, immovable/movable properties to the tune of Rs 168 crore have been identified and seized/attached so far.

A Prosecution Complaint has also been filed on September 11 against Adhikari and 10 others, cognizance of which has also been taken by the Special PMLA Court.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor