One more arrested in case of bomb hurled at Madurai RSS official's house

Madurai police arrested one more accused on Monday in connection with hurling of a bomb at a Madurai-based RSS member's house on Saturday.

Earlier, Madurai police had arrested two on Sunday for the bomb hurling incident.

Director General of Police, Sylendra Babu, said, "So far 14 persons were arrested and 11 cases have been filed in connection with bomb hurling incident."

Madurai City Police Commissioner Senthil Kumar, said, "Accused Abu Taheer was arrested on Monday morning for hurling a bomb at Madurai-based RSS functionary Krishnan's house on Sept 24. Yesterday we arrested two in connection with the case."

According to Police, a case was also registered against the petrol station owner for selling of 'loose' petrol in bottles, which was used for filling up petrol bombs.

Police Commissioner Senthil Kumar had earlier requested the petrol bulk owners to avoid giving loose petrol. "We have taken the list of vulnerable Hindu outfit members who have been given protection," he said.

As many as three petrol bombs were hurled at the house of an RSS member in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu. The incident was captured in the CCTV footage at 7:38 pm on Saturday at Mel Anuppanadi housing board area in Madurai at the residence of MS Krishnan. The CCTV footage shows bike-borne men were seen approaching the house and hurling petrol bombs before the duo sped away.

In this regard, RSS member Krishnan and BJP Madurai district president Suseendran had filed a petition to the Keerathurai police. "I have been working in an RSS organization for the last 45 years. Around 7 pm we did puja at my house with about 65 people. Then I heard a noise outside and when I came out, my car was on fire. Last year in 2014 police gave protection to me due to danger to my life but the police protection was withdrawn in 2021. More than 20 RSS workers like me have been attacked in Tamil Nadu alone. We have lodged a complaint with the police regarding the petrol bomb hurled at my house. They assured to arrest the accused by tonight," said Krishnan.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP has written to Home Minister Amit shah highlighting the increasing attacks against BJP and RSS functionaries in recent times. The letter mentioned 19 attacks against those belonging to Hindu outfits.

Earlier, a petrol bomb was hurled at the house of an RSS leader near Tambaram near Chennai in the early hours of Saturday, said the police.

( With inputs from ANI )

