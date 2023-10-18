One more arrested in Rs 3 Cr Dwarka dacoity case

New Delhi, Oct 18 One more accused was arrested in connection with a sensational dacoity in Delhi's Dwarka, where members of a gang, posed as ED officers, and looted Rs 3 crore from a man after kidnapping him, police said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Ajay Grover (41), a resident of Rohini Extension area.

This is the fourth arrest in the case so far. Earlier, police had arrested Amit a.k.a Jolly, Rohit alias Ashwin, both residents of Haryana's Gohana, and Manish, a resident of Delhi's Bawana in Delhi.

The officers said that they have also recovered Rs 19.05 lakh from the possession of Grover.

According to police, complainant Ravi, who resides in Gopal Nagar, said that at around 8 p.m. on October 13, he was standing on the main road near his home when a white car suddenly pulled up.

"Three unidentified individuals emerged from the car and forcibly took Ravi in the vehicle, claiming to be from the Enforcement Directorate, effectively kidnapping him," said a senior police official.

Two other persons arrived in another car and brandished a pistol at Ravi, menacingly demanding that he surrender the money he had received from the sale of his property.

"They alleged that this money was associated with illegal activities," said the official.

Subsequently, they brought back Ravi to his residence and took away a significant sum of cash, amounting to Rs 3 crore 20 lakh and the mobile phones belonging to Ravi and his mother, all while falsely asserting that this was an ED raid.

"They then left Ravi near the Bharat petrol pump on the main road and fled the scene,” said the official.

