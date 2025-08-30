'One Nation, One Election' a key step towards social and economic reform: BJP's Sunil Bansal

Jaipur, Aug 30 Addressing a student leaders' convention in Jaipur held in support of the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, BJP National General Secretary Sunil Bansal said on Saturday that the proposal marks a major reform in India's social and economic fabric.

He urged that the campaign should evolve beyond events and information drives into a mass movement to ensure clean and fair elections.

"This is not a new idea," BJP leader Bansal said.

"India held simultaneous elections for the first 20 years after Independence. The problem of frequent elections began after 1967. In the past three decades, there hasn't been a single year without elections happening somewhere in the country."

He cited Maharashtra as a key example, stating that in the last five years alone, the state was under the Model Code of Conduct for 300 days -- effectively rendering nearly an entire year unproductive for governance.

"The real issue is not just winning elections but working for the people after that. Frequent elections do not give leaders the space to govern or reflect on public welfare," he said.

BJP leader Bansal also emphasised the economic burden of repeated elections, revealing that the recent Lok Sabha elections cost Rs 1.35 lakh crore, with an average spend of Rs 1,400 per vote.

"Over five years, election-related expenditure can climb to Rs 5 to 7 lakh crore, putting enormous strain on national resources. More than one crore personnel are involved in the election process, affecting routine governance for at least three months each time."

Calling it a national reform, BJP leader Bansal asserted that 'One Nation, One Election' is not Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda, but the nation's agenda.

He argued that the system would empower youth in politics and help break the grip of dynastic political systems.

Taking aim at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP leader Bansal accused him of spreading misinformation regarding voter lists.

"The Constitution gives every citizen the right to vote, but in places like Bengal, many illegal names have found their way onto the voter rolls. With 'One Nation, One Election', there will be one unified voter list, bringing transparency and fairness," he added.

BJP leader Bansal concluded by calling for strong public support: "Let our movement be so strong that even leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, and M.K. Stalin are afraid to oppose it."

The student leader convention in Jaipur was part of BJP's broader public engagement on the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, aimed at streamlining India's electoral process, reducing costs, and enhancing governance efficiency.

