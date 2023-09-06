One Nation, One Election: Kovind holds meeting with Shah, Meghwal

New Delhi, Sep 6 The Chairman of the committee set up to evaluate the 'One Nation, One Election' (ONOE) proposal, former President Ram Nath Kovind discussed the framework for the panel with Home Minister Amit Shah and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, here on Wednesday.

The Union ministers met Kovind at his 12 Janpath residence and discussed the dates for convening the first official meeting of this committee. Besides methods of functioning of the committee, they also discussed the requisite facilities and infrastructure for the panel to perform smoothly.

As per sources, it is under consideration to interact with the people of certain areas so as to have necessary inputs in preparing the report.

On September 2, Kovind had chaired a meeting to give his recommendations on ONOE after deliberating on all aspects of holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state Assemblies and even panchayats and local bodies in the country.

Apart from Kovind, the ONOE committee comprises Amit Shah, former Rajya Sabha LoP Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Finance Commission Chairman N.K. Singh, former Secretary General of Lok Sabha Subhash C. Kashyap, senior advocate Harish Salve and former Chief Vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who was included in the committee, later refused to join it after its announcement.

