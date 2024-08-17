'One Nation, One Election' not feasible in diverse country like India: Sam Pitroda

New Delhi, Aug 17 Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, Sam Pitroda, feels the 'One Nation, One Election' policy is not practical for diverse and complex countries like India, and the government should not "force uniformity" on the nation.

"It is not possible to have 'one election' in India as we have 30 states. It is not practical. Some people want uniformity, but India stands for diversity," he told IANS in an exclusive conversation.

Stressing the complexity of India which has diverse religions and regions, Pitroda said, "There can't be uniformity in India, as it thrives on diversity. There are multiple languages, cultures, and views -- that's what India is. Don't force uniformity on India; it never works."

Pitroda also said that imposing uniformity in a diverse country is something "people with an authoritarian mindset try to do, but it doesn't work in the long run".

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the idea of 'One Nation, One Election', he alleged, "The Prime Minister has a tendency to lie about many things, so I don't pay attention to him."

The Indian Overseas Congress Chairman also talked about the 'creamy layer' enjoying the benefits of reservations for the Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

"We need to uplift a large number of people from the bottom of the pyramid who are deprived in many ways -- jobs, education, etc.Our priority has to be uplifting them, and it's going to be painful. It's not easy," he said.

Stressing the prevalence of the caste system in India, Pitroda said, "In America, we find a similar situation with minorities. Inequality and exclusion are challenges, and we can't make everyone happy. Unfortunately, in India, there is an added dimension of caste. I don't care about who is a Brahmin or who is not, but the society does. So it's our job to uplift people."

He also said that it should be noted how many people from the SC/ST/OBC community are currently holding key positions in universities, banks, etc., and take steps accordingly.

"As Rahul Gandhi has said, the top 10 per cent of people control 90 per cent of the jobs. There is a lot of talent, and no one should underestimate it. They (SC/ST/OBCs) may not have degrees, but they are artisans, craftsmen, and musicians, and they do most of the work -- they construct things -- but they don't get the respect and share of the economy they deserve," Pitroda said.

