One person arrested, 100 others remain unidentified: IG Jalandhar over Kapurthala lynching

Tendering an apology over the killing of an unidentified man for alleged sacrilege at Gurudwara in Punjab's Kapurthala, Inspector-general of police, Gurinder Singh Dhillon said that one of the persons involved in the incident has been arrested and 100 other persons remain unidentified.

Earlier on Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said while addressing a press conference, "In Kapurthala (killing of a man for alleged sacrilege), no evidence that sacrilege was done. The matter is being probed... FIR to be amended."

Speaking to the media, IG, Jalandhar, Gurinder Singh Dhillon said, "I'm sorry that an innocent and unarmed person died in a brutal attack. We've arrested Amarjeet Singh in the matter. 100 persons remain unidentified."

Dhillon further informed that the Police have added sections 302 and 307 to the case.

"One pistol was recovered. We've added sections 302 and 307 IPC to the case," he said.

On December 19, an unidentified man was allegedly beaten to death by locals at Nizampur in Punjab's Kapurthala district for allegedly disrespecting the 'Nishan Sahib' at the village Gurudwara.

Videos of people beating up the man who allegedly attempted sacrilege have gone viral on the Internet.

( With inputs from ANI )

