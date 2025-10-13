One security personnel injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Raipur Oct 13 A security personnel was injured in an IED blast on Monday during an area domination operation conducted under the jurisdiction of Bhopalpatnam Police Station in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

The incident occurred when the team was patrolling a Maoist-affected region as part of routine counter-insurgency measures.

According to official sources, the blast was triggered by a pressure-activated Improvised Explosive Device (IED) strategically planted by Maoist insurgents.

The explosion resulted in injuries to one soldier, who was immediately attended to by fellow team members and evacuated from the site.

The injured soldier was swiftly transported to a higher medical centre for advanced treatment.

Authorities have confirmed that his condition is stable and he is out of danger. Medical teams are closely monitoring his recovery.

Security forces have intensified search operations in the surrounding areas to locate and neutralise any further threats.

The incident highlights the persistent challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in regions affected by Left-Wing Extremism. Senior officials from the Bijapur district police and paramilitary units have reiterated their commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region. “Such cowardly acts will not deter our forces. We remain resolute in our mission to ensure safety and stability,” said a senior officer involved in the operation.

The use of pressure IEDs by Maoist groups continues to pose a significant risk to security personnel operating in remote and forested areas. These devices are often concealed along frequently used paths and triggered by foot pressure, making them particularly dangerous during patrols.

Local residents have expressed concern over the incident, urging authorities to enhance surveillance and preventive measures.

Community engagement and intelligence gathering are being ramped up to counter insurgent activities more effectively. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing conflict in parts of Chhattisgarh, where security forces regularly confront threats from Maoist insurgents. Despite the risks, operations like area domination remain crucial for asserting control and ensuring the safety of civilians.

Further updates are awaited as investigations continue and the injured soldier receives medical care.

