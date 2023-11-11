'One should be in the right direction to counter central agencies' : Trinamool Congress MP

Kolkata, Nov 11 Trinamool Congress MP Arjun Singh on Saturday attacked its own party leaders over the several cases of central agency probe on issues of corruption in West Bengal, saying one should be in the right direction if he or she wants to counter the central agencies.

"If the entire party is embarrassed because of the actions of some, then it is better to expel those persons from the party. It creates a negative impression among the people if persons known for terrorising people are seen in the forefront," Singh said at a party programme in his Lok Sabha constituency of Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district.

His comments come at a time when Trinamool Congress heavyweights, including ministers and legislators, are either in judicial or in central agency custody because of their alleged involvement in different cases of corruption. However, he did not name anyone.

This is not the first time that Singh had made such controversial comments relating to the involvement of party leaders in cases of corruption.

In August, in a public meeting, he said that "politicians should spend their money as much as possible before central agencies like Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or Enforcement Directorate (ED) seizes it."

"Monet earned is not necessarily meant to be saved. If you save too much, the central agencies might seize it. There is a necessity to spend and distribute it as much as possible," he had said.

Before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Singh had switched to the BJP from the Trinamool Congress and successfully contested as a saffron camp candidate from Barrackpore. However, in May, 2022, he rejoined the Trinamool Congress. His son Pawan Singh, however, continues to be in the BJP. Pawan is legislator from Bijpur Assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas district.

