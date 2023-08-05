'One-sided love': Two arrested for killing a man in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 5 Delhi Police have arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly killing a person in the national capital's Sadar Bazar area, the police said on Saturday, adding that one individual was arrested earlier in connection with the incident which took place on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Mohd Aamir and Mohd Rizwan. Aamir, who was arrested earlier on Tuesday, was in a one-sided love for the victim's wife, and conspired to commit the crime by roping in Rizwan.

According to the police, on Tuesday, they received information about a man whose throat was cut and was lying on the road.

A police team rushed to the spot, and the injured man was shifted to Bara Hindu Rao Hospital in a PCR Van but was declared dead after an hour of treatment due to excessive bleeding.

The deceased was identified as Mohd. Sameer.

During the investigation, the CCTV footage from the crime scene was checked, which showed two people arriving on a motorcycle that was parked there.

Later, one person left on this motorcycle and returned again.

"Though the CCTV footage was quite blurred, we observed the movements and physique of the person keenly, and the WhatsApp display picture of one of the received calls on the deceased's mobile phone resembled the suspect.

"However, the mobile phone was switched off. So, we obtained the latest mobile phone location, which was found near the Scene of Crime (SOC) and led to a breakthrough in cracking the case," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Sagar Singh Kalsi.

"Aamir was nabbed on Tuesday, and he disclosed the whole conspiracy to kill Sameer with Rizwan. However, Rizwan absconded and switched his mobile off. The police team searched his possible hideouts, i.e. Jafarabad, Wazirabad, and Gautampuri, and he was nabbed on Wednesday in Brahmpuri," said the DCP.

On questioning, it was revealed that Aamir was a close friend of Sameer as both were born and brought up in Ahata-Kidara, Sadar Bazar.

"He is married and has one son but his wife deserted him last year and is living at her parental house in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh," said the DCP.

The deceased was not working, which led to regular quarrels between Sameer and his wife.

The deceased had moved with his family to Sultanpuri and started living at his in-law's house since 2016, which further caused more quarrels between them, the DCP said.

Aamir had one-sided love for Sameer's wife and conspired to commit the crime by roping in Rizwan clandestinely to kill him.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor