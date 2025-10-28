‘One-Stop Centre’ providing lifeline to women victims of violence in Chamoli

Chamoli (Uttarakhand), Oct 28 Women facing violence in Chamoli are finding support through the One-Stop Centre (OSC) scheme, a flagship initiative by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Locally known as ‘Sakhi Centre’, the OSC provides comprehensive assistance to women affected by domestic violence, gender-based violence, and dowry harassment.

Women often face discrimination and abuse at home, workplace, or in society due to their gender. From honour killings and dowry harassment to acid attacks and gender-based abortions, these incidents highlight the urgent need for dedicated support systems. The One-Stop Centre scheme, launched in April 2015, aims to protect women from such abuse and empower them to stand strong against violence.

The scheme offers legal, medical, and psychological counselling to women who are victims of physical, emotional, mental, or sexual abuse. It is designed to provide immediate and holistic assistance to women facing violence in any environment.

Rashmi Rawat, the Centre Administrator at the Chamoli OSC in Gopeshwar, said the programme has been operational in the district since 2019 and has benefited over 350 women so far.

She explained that as soon as a complaint is received, the centre provides emergency rescue services. In collaboration with 108 emergency services, PCR units, and the National Health Mission, the OSC ensures that the victim is safely transported to the nearest hospital or shelter home.

The centres are accessible in every district of India. Victims can reach out through District Women and Child Development Officers, Anganwadi workers, or District Programme Officers. In addition to this, women can register complaints through the 24-hour helpline number 181 for immediate assistance.

Rashmi Rawat, OSC Administrator, said, “Our goal is to provide prompt support to women in distress, ensuring their safety and access to legal and medical help.”

Rajni, a legal advisor at the centre, added, “We guide women through legal procedures and help them understand their rights. Early intervention can make a significant difference in their lives.”

The One-Stop Centre scheme has become a lifeline for women in Chamoli, offering them protection, support, and hope against violence and discrimination.

