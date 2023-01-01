One student dead, 40 injured as tourist bus falls in gorge in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 1 One student of Tirur Industrial Training Institute in Malappuram died when the tourist bus in which he was travelling along with his classmates and teachers as part of an education study tour toppled and fell into a gorge.

The student was identified as Milhajj and the incident occurred at Adimali in Idukki district of Kerala.

At least 40 students were injured in the early morning accident and were admitted to various hospitals in Adimali and surrounding areas.

The body of Mithilaj was recovered by the local people when a search was conducted after his classmates informed him that Mithilaj was missing.

In a separate incident, two youths lost their lives when a police jeep hit them while they were travelling on a motorbike. The dead were identified as Justin and his friend Alex from Kottayam. Police said that the accident occurred at 3.30 a.m. in the morning at Thalavady in the Alappuzha district. At the time of the accident, the driver was alone in the jeep.

In another incident, a woman pedestrian was mowed down by a private bus in Koyilandi in Kozhikode district. Police said that the identity of the woman was to be ascertained.

Two youths died in another road accident when their two-wheeler was hit by an oil tanker in Chingavanam in the Kottayam district. The youths who lost their lives were identified as Shyam and Arun Kumar.

