One terrorist killed, 2 soldiers injured in Kupwara encounter

Srinagar, July 27 One Pakistani terrorist was killed and two Indian Army soldiers were injured during an encounter between militants and security forces in Trehgam sector in North Kashmir's Kupwara District, officials said on Saturday.

"There has been an exchange of fire with unidentified personnel on a forward post in Kamkari, Macchal Sector on the Line of Control. One Pakistani person has been killed while two of our soldiers have suffered injuries and have been evacuated," the Army said in a statement.

Reinforcements have been brought to the area.

“Some terrorist movement was noticed by the soldiers on the LoC after which firing exchanges started between the terrorists and the armymen. The operation is still going on in the area and further details are awaited”, sources said.

Terrorists aided by Pakistan Army have been making fresh infiltration attempts in J&K in recent days.

On July 18, two terrorists were killed when the Army foiled an infiltration bid on the LoC in Keran sector of Kupwara District.

On July 24, in Battal sector of Krishna Ghati area of Poonch District, one terrorist and an Army soldier were killed when another infiltration bid was foiled by the forces on the LoC.

It is yet to be ascertained whether Saturday’s firing exchanges were due to an infiltration bid or some other attempt by terrorists operating from across the LoC.

These infiltration bids are being seen in the backdrop of serious ambush attacks carried out by the militants in the hilly districts of Jammu division in the last two months.

As reports of a hardcore group of 40-50 foreign mercenaries operating in these hilly and mountainous areas of Jammu division get credence, the enemies of peace and tranquility in J&K sitting across the border in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir are trying to up the ante by pushing in more ultras into the UT.

It is in response to this revised strategy adopted by the handlers of terrorism that the Indian Army has deployed over 4,000 of its highly-trained Para-Commandos and those trained in mountain warfare in Poonch, Doda, Rajouri, Kathua, Reasi, Ramban and Udhampur districts of Jammu division to eradicate terrorism from these otherwise peaceful areas.

