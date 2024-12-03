One terrorist killed in ongoing gunfight in J&K’s Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 3 One terrorist was killed on Tuesday in an ongoing gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar district.

Officials said that one terrorist has been killed so far in the ongoing anti-terrorist operation by the security forces in the upper reaches of the Harwan mountain belt of the Srinagar district.

“The operation is still going on in the area,” the officials said.

Firing exchanges had taken place late Monday evening between the security forces and terrorists in the upper mountain belt.

“These firing exchanges started during a CASO (Cordon & Search Operation) launched by the security forces after specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

“One terrorist has been killed in this operation so far. The cordon around the area where terrorists are believed to be hiding has been tightened. The operation was resumed with the first light on Tuesday morning,” the officials said.

Security forces have increased operations against the terrorists in the recent past following several attacks by the terrorists.

Terrorists killed seven people on October 20 when they attacked the workers' camp of an infrastructure project company in the Gagangir area of the Ganderbal district.

On October 24, terrorists killed three soldiers and two civilian porters when they attacked an army vehicle in the Botapathri area of Gulmarg in Baramulla district.

The killings of nine civilians and three soldiers in the two attacks in Gagangir and Gulmarg were widely condemned.

On November 2, terrorists hurled a grenade at the busy Sunday Market near the tourist reception centre in Srinagar. A 42-year-old mother of three children was killed and nine other civilians were injured in this grenade attack.

J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said after these two attacks that those involved in these attacks would have to pay a huge price. He said every drop of civilian bloodshed would be avenged.

Security forces have aggressively started targeting terrorists, their over-ground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers. The campaign against drug smugglers and peddlers has been increased.

Intelligence agencies say that the proceeds from the drug trade are used to sustain terrorism while a portion of these drugs are distributed among the youth to subordinate them to the dictates of the terror handlers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor