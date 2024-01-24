One tourist killed, 3 injured in road accident in J&K's Anantnag

Srinagar, Jan 24 One tourist was killed and 3 others injured in a road accident in J&K’s Anantnag district on Wednesday, officials said.

Officials said that a minibus carrying tourists to Daksum area in Kokernag (Anantnag) went out of the driver’s control and overturned on the road.

"Four tourists were injured in this road accident. One of the injured tourists, identified as Durgais Naik of Bhutrak, Odisha, was pronounced brought dead by the doctors while the other three injured - Vikram Kumar, Basant Kumar, and Surjit Kumar are being treated at government medical college hospital in Anantnag town," an official said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor