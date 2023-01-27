One who cheats can never pass life: PM Modi during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2023

Addressing the issue of cheating during examinations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that time has changed, and one has to face exams at every stage and those who cheat can never pass life.

"Students must understand that time has changed, and they will have to face exams at every phase of life...That is why the one who cheats can clear one or two exams but will never be able to pass life," said PM Modi while addressing the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 programme on Friday.

"One should never opt for shortcuts in life because those who work hard will certainly have a blessed life, a life filled with colours," Modi said.

Modi further said, "Some students use their creativity to 'cheat' in examinations, but if those students use their time and creativity in a good way they can achieve heights of success.

PM Modi further said that difference in numbers does not matter.

"The difference of 2-3 marks in exams between you and your peers doesn't matter in life in the long run. Those who are dedicated will definitely achieve the best," said PM Modi.

When asked if students should work hard or work smart PM Modi said that 'smartly hard work' should be done to achieve desired results.

"First understand the work... We should also focus on what we need. If I want to achieve something, I have to focus on a specific area... only then results will come. We should do 'smartly hard work only then we will get good results," said PM Modi.

"There are people, who work very hard; for some, 'hard work' doesn't even exist in their life's dictionary; some hardly work smart, and some smartly work hard! We should learn the nuances of these aspects and should work accordingly to achieve the desired results," Modi said.

He also urged the students to never underestimate their potential.

"Our country, which the world called 'Average' is shining globally now! So, never underestimate your potential. Times change and everyone has some extraordinary skills; the thing is that you need to recognize those," said PM Modi.

"There is a very thin line between criticism and obstruction. Parents must criticise in a constructive and positive way," he said.

Modi also appealed to the student to not to pay attention to habitual critics. "Don't pay attention to habitual critics... We should never lose our focus. I also urge the parents that they cannot 'mould' their children through gossip," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor