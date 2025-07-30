One year after killer landslides, Wayanad remembers lost loved ones; Priyanka Gandhi pens heartfelt note

Wayanad, July 30 On Wednesday the mood in and around Meppadi taluk in the hilly district of Wayanad was somber, as last year around this time four villages were washed away, leaving 298 dead and over 40 missing.

In the morning, an all religion prayer meeting was held in the Meppadi village council and numerous religious leaders and locals took part in it.

Prayers were held at the common grave site in the locality where many who lost their lives in the natural disaster have been interned.

The Kerala Police gave a guard of honour to the departed souls on the first anniversary of the tragedy.

A whopping 145 homes were fully destroyed; 170 houses were partially destroyed, while 240 homes have been declared uninhabitable and 183 homes were washed away in the landslides.

Wayanad Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi took to social media and posted a heartfelt note to the people of her constituency.

“Today marks a painful anniversary — the Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslide, a tragedy that still echoes in our hearts. Though I may be away on parliamentary duty, my heart is right there with you. As we remember those we lost, may their memories bring peace, and may your faith guide you forward. I stand with you, not just today, but always," Priyanka Gandhi wrote.

Incidentally, when the tragedy struck her brother and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had resigned as Wayanad MP, after he decided to retain the Raebareli seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Both Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi arrived on the scene and had gone around the affected areas soon after the tragedy, promising all help and support to the affected families.

One year down the line, around 402 families are waiting for their new homes which the Kerala government is building in two townships, while around 50 families are waiting with bated breath to see if they will find themselves in the second list of beneficiaries.

According to the existing plans the two townships are expected to be finished in December.

For the township, the Left government got clearance from the High Court for taking over of two estates -- Harrison Malayalam Estate of 65.41 acres in Nedumbala, Meppadi grama panchayat and Elston Estate of 78.73 acres in Kalpetta.

State Revenue Minister K. Rajan who was in Wayanad on Wednesday said construction is going on in full steam in four zones.

“We will hand over the homes on December 31st and in the New Year the beneficiaries will be able to start staying in their new homes. All those who are on the list will get their houses,” said Rajan.

However, Wayanad Congress MLA, T Siddique, said work was progressing at snail’s pace.

“The Left government has failed to act on time and is acting like a miser. It’s unfortunate that they are playing politics as everyone knows that they are waiting till elections,” said Siddique.

Incidentally the next Assembly elections in Kerala will be held in April/May to elect a new 140-member Kerala Legislature.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor