ONGC finalises plan to control blowout at Andhra well

Amaravati, Jan 6 The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) said on Tuesday that a comprehensive blowout control plan has been finalised at well Mori-5 in Andhra Pradesh’s Dr B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema district, where the blaze continued for the second day.

Senior management of ONGC, including Director (Technology & Field Services) Vikram Saxena from Delhi, along with Crisis Management Team (CMT) experts, has assumed operational control of the well located at Irusumanda village in the Malkipuram mandal.

"Excavation work has been completed for the creation of a temporary canal from a nearby irrigation source to facilitate deployment of high-capacity firewater pumps. Fire pumps have reached the wellsite, and placement activities are in progress. A comprehensive blowout control plan has been finalised," the ONGC said in a statement.

The state-owned oil and gas company said that a gradual reduction in the flame intensity and size is being witnessed. It also revealed that the team has been able to change the flame to a vertical direction.

Air quality, noise levels, and nearby water bodies are being continuously monitored to minimise environmental impact within a 600-metre radius, it said

The ONGC remains in continuous coordination with all stakeholders, including district and police administrations, local authorities, and the media, to ensure transparency and an effective response. All operations are being carried out with the highest standards of safety and environmental care, it added.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the situation at a high-level meeting in Amaravati.

Officials briefed him on the situation following Monday’s incident. Home Minister V. Anitha, Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand and other officials told the Chief Minister about the measures being taken by various departments to plug the leakage and protect people.

The Chief Minister told officials that such incidents lead to panic among people, and hence they should be informed about the actual situation, and necessary support should be given.

He said the district administration has the responsibility to ensure that people who left their houses and villages do not face any hardships. He ordered payment of compensation to farmers who lost their coconut trees in the fire.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor