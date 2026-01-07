ONGC makes significant progress in controlling blowout at Andhra well

Amaravati, Jan 7 Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) said on Wednesday that significant progress has been made in blowout control operations at the well in Andhra Pradesh’s Dr B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

Fire intensity, noise levels, and ambient heat in the vicinity of the well located at Irusumanda Village, Malkipuram Mandal have reduced significantly.

ONGC continues to undertake focused blowout control at Well Mori-5, operated by PEC contractor M/s Deep Industries.

The Crisis Management Team is progressing with operations in accordance with the approved blowout control plan, the state-owned oil and gas company said.

An approach road from the rear end of the wellsite has been completed to facilitate debris clearance, and the required logistics have been mobilised for systematic debris removal.

A water blanket has been established at the wellsite to support continued debris removal in the vicinity of the wellhead and to enable subsequent operations for capping the wellhead, as per the action plan.

In view of the steady progress achieved and the remote likelihood of escalation, the district administration has advised residents in the surrounding areas to resume their normal activities.

The safety of the community and protection of the environment remain ONGC’s highest priorities, and all actions are being carried out in strict compliance with regulatory requirements and established industry best practices, it added.

The crude-mixed gas suddenly erupted on Monday afternoon while repair works were underway using a workover rig after the well had temporarily halted production.

A powerful blowout released a massive volume of gas mixed with crude oil, which shot high into the air. Thick clouds of gas and smoke spread across Irusumanda and the surrounding villages like dense fog, sending panic among people.

Authorities had shifted more than 500 people from the village to the relief camps.

No injury or loss of life was reported. ONGC said the well is located in a remote area with no human habitation within a radius of approximately 500-600 metres.

