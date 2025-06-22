ONGC official in Ahmedabad defrauded of Rs 1.36 crore in ‘Digital Arrest’ scam

Ahmedabad, June 22 Despite repeated public advisories from Cyber Crime officials, digital fraud gangs continue to target unsuspecting individuals under the guise of central agencies like TRAI, CBI, and the Enforcement Directorate.

In a high-profile case, a woman working as a senior assistant at ONGC in Ahmedabad was defrauded of a staggering Rs 1.36 crore by cybercriminals posing as government officials.

The victim, identified as Triveni Patel, a resident of Gota area in Ahmedabad, was digitally manipulated into transferring large sums of money after being falsely accused of money laundering.

The scam began on May 31, when she received a call from an unknown number claiming to be from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The caller warned her that her phone services would be suspended within two hours. Shortly afterward, another man dressed in a police uniform and posing as a CBI officer contacted her via video call.

He alleged that Rs 2 crore of “black money” was detected in her Canara Bank account, which was linked to her Aadhaar card.

To increase credibility, the fraudsters sent her a fabricated Supreme Court-stamped letter via WhatsApp and showed her what appeared to be a live video of a courtroom, where a person dressed as a judge ordered her to cooperate.

Fearing arrest and legal action, Triveni followed instructions to prove her innocence. She was told that the Reserve Bank of India needed to verify her funds, and under that pretext, she transferred Rs 36 lakh from her own account. The fraudsters further pressured her into transferring more money eventually extracting a total of Rs 1.36 crore, which included funds withdrawn from her mother's bank account and fixed deposits.

The scam only came to light when the fraudsters asked her to arrange money by selling her house, prompting Triveni to confide in relatives. Realising the deception, she approached the Cyber Crime Cell, which has since registered a case and begun a thorough investigation.

Officials have once again urged citizens to remain cautious of unsolicited calls, especially those claiming to represent central agencies. "No government body demands personal financial transactions over phone or video calls," a senior cybercrime officer stated. Authorities are tracking the digital footprint of the gang involved.

