Online betting racket worth crores busted; 6 arrested

Jaipur, Aug 8 The Kota Police in Rajasthan have dismantled a major online betting racket linked to the Mahadev Satta network and arrested six people involved in running illegal betting operations worth crores of rupees.

The gang operated through multiple fake websites and gaming panels, including the Mahadev Satta app. Police have seized accounts showing transactions of nearly Rs 18 crore.

Kota City Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam said that on Thursday, August 7, Anantpura Police Station received a tip-off about online betting being run from a flat. Acting swiftly, a special team was constituted and raided the premises.

During the raid, the police arrested Harshit Prajapati, Nikhil Suwalka, Akash Mewada, Hitesh Prajapati, Omprakash Gurjar, and Suresh Dewasi.

The accused allegedly accepted bets on cricket, football, and other sports via fake portals such as Chinku Book, fineexch.com, and chinku247.com.

They lured people through social media groups, induced them to deposit money via UPI, and in cases of big wins, withheld payments and misappropriated the funds.

The police recovered 2 laptops, 33 mobile phones, 34 debit cards, 10 SIM cards, and other incriminating materials from their possession. The case has been registered under provisions of ‘organised crime’ in the newly enacted criminal laws.

All six have been remanded to five days’ police custody for questioning to trace the kingpin and server hosts.

The operation was executed by a special police team led by Station House Officer Bhupendra Singh under the guidance of Assistant Superintendent of Police Dilip Saini and Deputy Superintendent of Police Manish Sharma.

The team included Sub Inspector Rohit Kumar and Constables Budha Ram, Farsaram, Rajendra, Pushpendra, Rakesh, Ashok, and Narpat. Their swift and coordinated action successfully dismantled a high-value online betting racket.

An official said that the further process of investigation is underway and more details are expected to emerge following the questioning of the arrested individuals, also in the due course of the probe.

