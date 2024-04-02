Online gaming racket busted in Gurugram, eight held

Gurugram, April 2 The Gurugram Police have busted an online gaming/betting racket and arrested eight persons, including the gang's kingpin, which was operating from a house in Sector-52, officials said on Tuesday.

The police have also seized 28 mobile phones and three laptops from the accused's possession.

Following instructions from the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Priyanshu Diwan, the police raided Plot No. 495 in Sector-52 and busted the racket on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

During the investigation, it was found that the accused were cheating people in the name of investment by playing different games.

The accused have been identified as Sunil Kumar alias Sonu, the kingpin, Pawan, Arshdeep, Tarun, Prasad, Deepak, Himanshu, and Rajender.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused also carried out such illegal activities from Sri Lanka.

"The gang's kingpin gave 2 per cent commission to his accomplices from the defrauded amount. The accused used to dupe people posing as employees of various companies, defrauding money in the name of investment in gaming," the ACP said.

