Online school classes in Lucknow till Feb 3 due to cold wave

Lucknow, Jan 28 In view of the cold wave in Lucknow district, the district administration has ordered that till February 3, wherever possible, classes can be conducted through online medium in all government/non-government/private schools up to class 12.

"In schools where classes are being conducted physically, their timings will be between 10 am and 3 pm only," said District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar.

The order read: "It will be the responsibility of the school management to make adequate arrangements to protect students from cold in the classrooms and it should be ensured that room heaters etc are used to maintain normal temperature in each room."

Students should not be made to sit outside/in the open for classes/practical/exams. The compulsion for students to wear uniform should not be made mandatory and it is advised that students be allowed to come to school only wearing warm clothes. The district magistrate directed officials to ensure strict compliance with the said order.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor