Only BJP can stop 'state-sponsored' infiltration, crime against women in Bengal: HM Amit Shah

Kolkata, Oct 27 Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that the "state-sponsored" infiltration and crime against women in West Bengal will be stopped only if the BJP comes to power in the state in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Speaking at the party's organisational meeting to launch a membership drive in West Bengal, the Home Minister said that he wonders what Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will do once the total membership of BJP in West Bengal crosses one crore.

"We have already won in Haryana. We will also be winning in Maharashtra. Our next major target will be to win in West Bengal in the 2026 Assembly elections... Incidents like Sandeshkhali and R.G Kar Medical College & Hospital have proved how insecure our mothers and sisters are now in West Bengal. All these will be stopped if BJP comes to power in West Bengal in 2026," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, megastar and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty too emphasised the need to increase the active members of the party in the state. "We need such members who will lead the party being in the forefront. They will not be scared to tell the rulers on their faces that they are not afraid to face anything. I also want to assure the Union Home Minister that we are ready to face anything," he said.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media persons before the organisational meeting, Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said that the protest movements by junior doctors in the state have died down because of the "influence of left and ultra-left forces" in the movement.

"Junior doctors started the movement in an excellent manner. But the finishing was not that good. However, the BJP will not remain silent and a full-fledged movement on this issue will start after Diwali," Adhikari said.

