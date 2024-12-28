Only BJP capable of paying financial assistance to Delhi women: Sachdeva

New Delhi, Dec 28 Reiterating BJP’s commitment to respect women and offer them monthly financial assistance, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday accused AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal of spreading lies, making false promises and not giving the promised financial assistance to Punjab women.

Sachdeva said the BJP is the only party which has honoured women with financial assistance in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Maharashtra and Haryana.

“If there is any party in Delhi whose government will give financial assistance to women, it is the BJP – under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Sachdeva, countering Kejriwal’s fresh allegations that the saffron party was trying to create hurdles in AAP government’s Mahila Samman Yojana.

“We will not lie to women like the AAP government did in Punjab,” he said, wondering why Kejriwal has suddenly come up with the idea of paying financial assistance to women before elections while he did nothing during the past 12 years of his party’s government.

Calling Kejriwal’s announcement of giving Rs 2,100 to women every month as a fraud, the Delhi BJP chief said, “Women across Delhi are filing police complaints against the illegal collection of their data by AAP volunteers.”

An inquiry has also been ordered into the illegal data collection on the basis of such complaints received in police stations, he said, sharing copies of some of the police complaints filed by women.

“I am cautioning women in Delhi that the AAP volunteers collecting their details will commit financial fraud and, instead of sending money to their bank accounts, loot the money in their accounts,” said Sachdeva.

Accusing Kejriwal of spreading lies over the women's financial assistance scheme, Sachdeva said the former Delhi CM had no answers on whether the Delhi Cabinet had passed any note on giving Rs 2,100 each to women every month.

“Does he have any answer on why the AAP government has not paid the promised Rs 1,000 monthly assistance to women in Punjab, despite being in power for three years,” he said.

He claims to have done so much but blocks the PM Ayushman health scheme in the city. “He wants to bring in his own Sanjeevani health insurance scheme because he does not like the word ‘PM’ in the Ayushman scheme. Kejriwal wants to take all the credit so he has planned his own scheme,” he said.

Slamming the former CM for corruption, pollution and failure to issue a single fresh ration card, the Delhi BJP chief said Kejriwal has only given a monument of corruption in the shape of ‘sheeshmahal’ (renovated official residence of CM), broken roads, inflated electricity bills and pollution.

“Kejriwal’s mysterious cough vanished when he was living in the ‘sheeshmahal’, while Delhiites were gasping for breath due to toxic air,” Sachdeva said.

