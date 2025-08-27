Only CPI-ML filed objections over Bihar draft voter list: ECI slams Opposition

Patna, Aug 27 The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday claimed that apart from CPI-ML, no other political party has formally lodged objections regarding the draft voters' list published under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar.

In an official statement issued by Apurva Kumar Singh, Assistant Director, Election Commission of Bihar, the poll body said that so far 53 claims and objections have been filed by CPI-ML, all of which are being addressed.

The ECI further shared data on voter corrections since the draft list was published on August 1, 2025.

A total of 1,78,948 voters filed claims and objections till August 27, out of which 20,702 have already been disposed of.

Around 6,35,124 people submitted Form-6 applications and declarations to include their names in the electoral rolls, of which 27,825 have been disposed of.

CPI-ML MLA Mahanand Singh from Arwal Assembly constituency confirmed filing three objections and said many voters were approaching Booth Level Officers (BLOs) after the Supreme Court directive to upload the names deleted from the electoral rolls.

“A large number of votes were deleted in my constituency. Initially, people were hesitant, but now they are coming forward and we are assisting them,” Singh told IANS.

However, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) strongly contested the ECI’s claim.

Chitranjan Gagan, co-convener of the party’s Election Cell, alleged that more than 500 complaints had been filed by the RJD but were not acknowledged.

“I don’t know why the ECI is claiming no political party other than CPI-ML has filed objections. Initially, they did not even accept our complaints. It was only after the Supreme Court directed the Commission to upload details of 65 lakh deleted names that they began taking them seriously,” Gagan said.

He further alleged that BLOs often refused to give receipts for complaints.

“We have raised this issue several times. The Election Commission is working under pressure from the BJP leadership, which is why they are denying objections filed by us,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor