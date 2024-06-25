Only faces have changed in Congress, its character remains same: UP CM on Emergency

Lucknow, June 25 Referring to Emergency, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that only faces have changed in the Congress while the character of the party has remained the same.

“When we recall those memories of the Emergency after 50 years, naturally the faces in the Congress would have changed but its character and its demeanour are still the same as they were in 1975,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said while addressing a press conference at his official residence.

He said that the people in the country have only seen the barbaric face of the Congress.

“How they tried to destroy the soul of the Constitution by amending its Preamble. How the Congress had completely banned the fundamental rights of the citizens of the country at that time. How the rights of the court were held hostage by the Congress at that time. And even today, even though the leadership in the Congress party may have changed, the face may have changed, but its character is the same,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that a conspiracy to strangle the constitution and democracy was hatched in the darkness of night, 50 years ago on this day and a black chapter was written, when the then Congress government conspired to completely end democracy by strangling the Constitution of India.

“How the Congress government led by Indira Gandhi tried to destroy the democracy of India in the darkness of night on 25 June 1975. An attempt was made to strangle democracy by imprisoning all the opposition leaders including Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Morarji Desai, Jai Prakash Narayan, Lal Krishna Advani,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that the dictatorial attitude of the Congress is seen not only today or in 1975 but also immediately after independence when within just two years of adopting the Constitution it tried to challenge the integrity of the country by amending the Constitution and forcibly inserting Article 370 in it.

The Chief Minister said that even after this, from time to time, sometimes by banning the media, sometimes in other ways, directly or indirectly, the Congress tried to weaken all the pillars of democracy.

Attacking the current leadership of Congress, he said that these people today cry for democracy but when they go outside India they question India's democracy and question India's election system.

“These people curse India and its democracy when they go outside India. Even when in the country, they try to impose the blame of their inefficiency on EVMs by creating obstacles in the process of every election,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that the Congress, which tried to destroy the Constitution in 1975, is still walking on the same path. Wherever there are Congress-led governments, their attitude, their working style and their actions present examples of this.

“The people who suffered jail torture to protect the country's democracy, Constitution and civil rights in 1975, the people who sacrificed everything for democracy in that period, it is surprising that their present generation is sitting in the lap of the same Congress and is again making a malicious attempt to push the country towards the dictatorship, anti-democracy and anti-constitution policies of Congress,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that looking at the working methods of the allies of Congress, whether it is Bengal's TMC, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, one will find that these people are misleading the public and disrupting the proceedings of Parliament in the name of saving the Constitution.

The Chief Minister said that the country will never forgive those who weaken democracy.

“Is it not true that a senior Congress leader tore the bill? He has done many such acts which have weakened democracy and are continuously weakening it even today. The people of the country will never forgive the Congress for this,” he added.

