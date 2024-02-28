Only Few Muslim MLAs Will Remain in Congress by 2026 Assembly Elections, Says Himanta Biswa

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made a statemenT, predicting that by the time the 2026 assembly election comes around, only a handful of Muslim MLAs will remain in the Congress party. Sarma mentioned specific Congress MLAs, including Rakibul Hussain, Rekibuddin Ahmed, Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Nurul Huda, and a few others, stating that they will be among the few Muslim representatives remaining in the party. He made these remarks while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a program in Gohpur, Bishwanath district.

When asked about the potential joining of Congress leader Rana Goswami, who recently resigned as its working president, to the BJP, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that he had no information regarding it. He acknowledged Goswami as a prominent figure within the Congress and expressed his willingness to welcome him if he decides to join the BJP. Sarma emphasized that a politician must weigh various factors before making such a decision.

Echoing the chief minister, the state Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika said, Except the names I mentioned, all other Congress leaders and MLAs are in touch with us. Earlier in the day, Assam Pradesh Congress Chief Bhupen Borah had claimed that the Sarma was afraid of him as is evident from his acrimonious behaviour towards me and family.

Bora asserted that his brother and sister-in-law, who are both government employees, have been transferred to geographically distant areas within the state. Additionally, he stated that despite requesting enhanced security following an assault during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in January, he has not received additional security measures. The Congress state president also accused the authorities of allowing those who attacked him during the #BharatJodoNyayYatra to remain at large.

In a state where writing a poem of dissent, or a scathing tweet, can get you arrested, just imagine an assailant walking about freely, without a care in the world!, he posted on 'X'. Acrimony is a sign of fear! I am certain that if there is one person in Assam that @HimantaBiswa truly fears, it is me. Why? Because his acrimonious behaviour towards me and my family betrays his innermost fears. HBS doesn't like followers, he likes slaves, he said.