‘Only high command can take decision’: Kharge on leadership change in K’taka

Bengaluru, June 30 Responding to rumours regarding leadership change in Karnataka, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said on Monday that no one can predict the high command’s decision, and it is the only body in the party that can decide about the issue.

"That is in the hands of the high command. Nobody can say what is going on. If any decision is to be made, it will be taken by the high command," said Kharge when asked about speculation of changes by October.

Kharge further reiterated that the high command alone has the authority to take such decisions. "It is left to their discretion. However, no one should indulge in creating unnecessary issues," he warned.

Congress General Secretary and Karnataka In-Charge Randeep Singh Surjewala dismissed the leadership change talks as a ‘figment of imagination’.

On June 26, Karnataka Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna stirred speculation by claiming that major changes would take place in the state after September, fueling rumours of internal conflict within the Congress.

Rajanna had previously alleged an attempt to honey-trap him and later said that he is willing to take on the role of State Congress President, currently held by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. He had also expressed his willingness to resign from his ministerial post.

"Let the month of September pass, and you will witness big changes. There will be a revolution," claimed Minister Rajanna.

Rajanna also claimed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is governing under pressure.

On June 28, Rajanna again stirred controversy by stating that his Cabinet colleague and PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi could become the next State Congress President.

--IANS

mka/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor