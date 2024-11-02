Only in 13 days, over 3.66 crore Muslims opposed Waqf Bill amendment: AIMPB

Bengaluru, Nov 2 All India Muslim Personal Board (AIMPB) said on Saturday that if the Muslims do not want amendments in the bill then it should be set aside, asserting that the new amendment will weaken the bill.

“Only in just 13 days, over 3. 66 crore Muslims have expressed their opposition to the Waqf Amendment Bill via email. And when the Muslims do not want this bill then the government must set it aside,” said AIMPB General Secretary Maulana Mohammed Fazalur Rahim Mujaddidi while addressing a press conference in Bengaluru.

He added that the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) had sought public opinion on the issue.

“Previously, all amendments brought for the Waqf Board have been aimed at strengthening it. We know that the current bill would instead weaken the Waqf Board,” Mujaddidi pointed out.

He said that is why the AIMPB is not accepting these amendments, adding that they will also decide how to approach the matter legally.

“We urge that attention be given to this issue and that consideration be given to what the Muslims want,” he said.

He added that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board's 29th conference will be held in Bengaluru on November 23-24, where various issues will be discussed.

“One of the main topics of discussion will be the Waqf Board Amendment Bill,” he added.

On Saturday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed officials to immediately retract all notices sent to farmers over Waqf land issues, emphasising that the latter should not be inconvenienced.

The Chief Minister's directions came after a high-level meeting involving senior officials from the Revenue Department, Minority Welfare Department and the Waqf Board.

He also said any unauthorised modifications to the land records (pahani) without prior notice or legal procedure should be immediately nullified.

The Karnataka BJP has announced a state-wide protest on November 4, with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi calling for the immediate removal of Minister Zameer and a halt to the Waqf Adalats.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor