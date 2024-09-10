Only Mamata Banerjee to give reactions on RG Kar case from now on

Kolkata, Sep 10 Henceforth, no one in the West Bengal Cabinet other than Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will give reactions on the twin issues of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, and the protests over the incident by junior doctors in the state.

As per sources, Chief Minister Banerjee has given strict instructions to her Cabinet colleagues on this count during a meeting at the state secretariat Nabanna on Tuesday which was chaired by her.

Also, the party spokespersons have been asked to refrain from making any comment on the issue till further instructions from the Chief Minister, the sources added.

At the Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Banerjee also stressed that the task of setting up five additional fast-track POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) courts will have to be completed at the earliest.

The sources also said that the Chief Minister has directed her Cabinet colleagues take more responsibilities of their respective ministries and departments.

It is learnt that amid the continuing protests by the junior doctors against the ghastly rape and murder of the trainee doctor, Chief Minister Banerjee has decided to convene a meeting of all the principals and medical superintendent-cum- vice principals (MSVPs) of the state-run medical college and hospitals on September 12.

The sources said all the district magistrates, police superintendents, police commiserate heads, and chief medical officers of different districts have been asked to be present at the meeting.

The meeting will discuss the security measures that will have to be put in place in the state's medical colleges immediately to prevent R.G Kar-like incidents from occurring in the future, the sources said.

Meanwhile, protesting representatives of the medical fraternity, including senior and junior doctors, medical students and members of the nursing community continued their sit-in demonstration outside the Swasthya Bhavan in Salt Lake near here, which is the headquarters of the state Health Department.

The protesting doctors said their sit-in will continue unless their main demands are met, which include suspension of the Health Secretary, Director of Health Services, and the Director of Medical Education.

On Monday, the Supreme Court had said that doctors in West Bengal protesting against the R.G. Kar rape-murder must resume their duties by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, failing which the state government will be authorised to initiate disciplinary action against them.

However, unnerved by the Supreme Court ultimatum, hours later the junior doctors vowed to continue their agitation and gave a call to march to the Swasthya Bhavan on Tuesday afternoon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor