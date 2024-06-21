Only people can decide my political future, says Shivakumar

Bengaluru, June 21 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday said that only people have the power to decide his political future.

"People are my strength and only they can decide my political future. I belong to the Ramanagar district and I am indebted to them. I have asked the people to give me their support and they will decide," he told reporters in a response to BJP MLC C.P. Yogeshwara's comment that contesting in Channapatna Assembly bypoll will end his political career.

Shivakumar's statement has assumed significance amid indications of initiation of action by the Congress high command against the backdrop of the setbacks in the Lok Sabha election, as hinted by Home Minister G. Parameshwara.

Asked about senior BJP MLA Suresh Kumar's statement that he was wasting national wealth, he said, "Why will by-elections be held in Kanakapura if by-elections are held in Channapatna? I have a responsibility as the President of the Congress state unit. I will fight the election together with Siddaramaiah."

Shivakumar had earlier indicated that he would contest the bypolls from Channapatna, vacated by Union Minister and JD-S state chief H.D. Kumaraswamy. The JD-S is planning to field Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy as the candidate from this seat as the NDA candidate. BJP's Yogeshwara who lost the Assembly election against Kumaraswamy in 2023 is also an aspirant.

