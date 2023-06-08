"Only solution is preservation of biodiversity...": Assam CM Sarma on soaring temperatures

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 8 : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the only solution to the soaring temperatures and scorching heat in the state is the preservation of biodiversity, conservation of forests and slowly moving away from fossil fuels to renewable energy resources.

While addressing a gathering, the Assam CM said, "I sympathize with everyone as we experience soaring temperatures and scorching heat. To bring temperatures back to their optimal level we should take steps to increase our forest cover, phase away fossil fuels and free up encroached forest lands."

On Monday, the maximum temperature in Lumding was recorded at 39.4 degrees C, while Guwahati recorded 37 degrees C, Silchar 37.2 degrees C, Tezpur 36.9 degrees C, North Lakhimpur 36.6 degrees C, Goalpara 36.8 degrees C.

"For the last couple of days, temperatures have crossed almost 38 degrees Celsius. I have also witnessed on social media people expressing their views about tree plantation and conservation," said the Assam CM.

Faced with an intense heatwave, certain districts in Assam have advanced timings of schools.

The District Deputy Commissioners of Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and other districts of Upper Assam have issued instructions to educational institutions to reschedule classes.

"You know Assam is a state with 20 per cent of the forest land occupied by encroachers. This means we have destroyed 20 per cent of our forests and people are living in it unlawfully. We are witnessing adverse effects currently and on top of that, destroying the hills and using the hills as living areas is also showing its effects," said Sarma.

Speaking about global warming, he said, "Apart from this, the excessive use of fossil fuels and the problem of global warming is also becoming a challenge for us. The only solution to these problems is preserving biodiversity, conserving forests and slowly moving away from fossil fuels to renewable energy resources."

Meanwhile, CM Sarma decided to plant 1 crore saplings on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti with the aim to extend green cover in Assam and counter climate change.

"We have decided to plant 1 crore saplings at a time across the state on October 2 from 9 am to 11 am on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti," Chief Minister Sarma said.

He further said that, as a mark of gratitude, the state government would reward individuals with Rs 100 for planting a sapling and a further Rs 200 if it survives for three years.

"If we will succeed this year then we will also plant 1 crore saplings next year (2024) on October 2," he added.

Besides CM Sarma, Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, State ministers cabinet colleagues and MLAs of both ruling and opposition parties took part in the Amit Plantation programme at Chandubi area in Kamrup district.

