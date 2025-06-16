ONOE not just slogan but a national approach towards a strong democracy: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, June 16 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said that ‘One Nation, One Election’ (ONOE) is a vital part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary concept of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat”.

“It’s not just a slogan but a national approach towards a strong and coordinated democracy. The Haryana government extends its in-principle support to this initiative, and its effective implementation will yield multi-dimensional benefits for the country,” said CM Saini.

The Chief Minister said at a meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee in New Chandigarh, near here. The committee is on a study tour regarding the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territory Act (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Committee Chairman P.P. Chaudhary, along with several Members of Parliament, was present on the occasion.

CM Saini said the implementation of ‘One Nation, One Election’ would bring significant reforms to the democratic system. He said frequent elections hinder development works, as the administrative machinery “remains engaged in the election process, directly affecting the public”.

Citing Haryana as an example, he said the state has undergone three major elections within the past year: the Lok Sabha elections from March to June 2024, the Assembly elections from August to October, and the Municipal elections from February to March 2025. He said that due to the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct during the elections, the pace of development was disrupted. The administration was preoccupied with election duties, and the public had to bear the consequences. Moreover, the expenditure incurred on elections was very high, said the Chief Minister.

Saini said that ‘One Nation, One Election’ would not only save resources but also reflect the people’s sentiment that elections should be held simultaneously to avoid wastage of time and money. “This would also increase public participation in the democratic process. Therefore, everyone should unanimously support this initiative,” he said.

The Chief Minister suggested that while deciding election dates, socio-cultural factors like agricultural seasons, festivals, wedding seasons, holidays, etc., should be considered to ensure maximum voter participation. He said frequent elections reduce voter enthusiasm, which negatively impacts voter turnout.

“If elections are held once every five years, it will generate renewed enthusiasm among voters, thereby strengthening democracy and enhancing public participation,” he added.

