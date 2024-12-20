OP Chautala death: Haryana to observe three-day state mourning

Chandigarh, Dec 20 The Haryana government on Friday decided to observe a three-day state mourning with the demise of former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala.

An official spokesperson said during the period of state mourning, the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout the state on all buildings where it is flown regularly. Besides, all state government functions shall stand cancelled and there will be no official entertainment during this period.

The spokesperson said the government has also declared December 21 as a public holiday in all state government offices as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

The spokesperson said the state funeral will be held on December 21 at 3 p.m. at Teja Khera Farm in Sirsa.

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) president and five-time Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, whose family ruled the state’s dusty and defection-ridden politics for decades largely in rural areas with predominant Jat voters, died in Gurugram after a cardiac arrest.

OP Chautala, 89, suffered a cardiac arrest at his home and was rushed to Medanta Hospital but passed away.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya expressed grief over the demise of former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala.

In his condolence message, Dattatraya described Chautala as a seasoned politician and a visionary leader who dedicated his life to the service of the people of Haryana.

“Shri Om Prakash Chautala-ji’s contributions to the development of Haryana and his commitment to the welfare of its people particularly ‘Kisan’ will always be remembered. His demise is a great loss to the state and its people,” said Dattatraya in a statement.

Recalling his personal experience with Chautala, the Governor said: “When I was Union Urban Development Minister, Shri Chautala-ji was the CM of Haryana. He met me regarding the development of NCR.

“During the meeting of the NCR Development Board, Chautala-ji, who was also a member, used to share his valuable insights and vision about the region’s all-round development.”

