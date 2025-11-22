'Op Drishti': Manoj Sinha hails Armed Forces' services in J&K as mega eye camp concludes; over 400 surgeries performed

Jammu, Nov 22 Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday lauded the efforts and services rendered by the Armed forces in the Union Territory. L-G Sinha attended the closing ceremony of 'Operation Drishti', the mega eye camp at Command Hospital Udhampur, while the Defence Minister and Chief of Army Staff addressed the gathering virtually from Delhi.

Lt Colonel Suneel Bartwal, Defence Ministry spokesperson, said in a statement: "A first-of-its-kind, four-day mega eye camp -- Operation Drishti -- was organised by Command Hospital, Northern Command, Udhampur, in collaboration with the surgical team from Army Hospital Research and Referral, New Delhi, under the aegis of HQ Northern Command and Armed Forces Medical Services. The camp concluded with a closing ceremony at Udhampur attended by Manoj Sinha, Hon’ble LG of J&K. Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, GOC-in-C Northern Command, welcomed the L-G and other dignitaries.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, addressing the ceremony virtually, appreciated the efforts of Northern Command and Armed Forces Medical Services “for providing emergency medical care as and when required and excellent eye care services to the people of Jammu and Kashmir”.

Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi also addressed the event virtually, congratulating the Armed Forces Medical Services and Northern Command for what he described as a “unique endeavour”. According to the Defence statement, the camp surpassed expectations, with screening of more than 2,000 people and over 400 surgeries conducted for patients who travelled from remote districts including Udhampur, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar, and Ramban.

The Defence Ministry statement said the surgical team comprised experienced ophthalmologists led by Brigadier S.K. Mishra, PVSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, a senior ophthalmic surgeon and Head of Department at Army Hospital Research and Referral, New Delhi, who also has the distinction of performing surgeries on two Presidents of India. The team, along with specialists from Command Hospital Udhampur, conducted screenings and surgeries using advanced equipment and high-quality intraocular lenses, the statement added.

The Defence note further said Brig. Mishra informed that the equipment used in the camp was "among the best available globally". Besides cataract surgeries, patients were screened and treated for glaucoma and retinal diseases. Many beneficiaries from remote areas, who typically face difficulties accessing specialised medical services, availed quality eye care during the camp.

According to the statement, the initiative was planned and executed in "mission mode" by Northern Command under the guidance of L-G Manoj Sinha, the Defence Minister, and the Chief of Army Staff. It added that the surgical team and equipment were specially flown in by an Indian Air Force aircraft, highlighting inter-service coordination. Beneficiaries reportedly expressed gratitude to the Army, while Army officials described the services as a gesture of appreciation for public support during Operation Sindoor.

The closing event also featured remarks by Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, GOC-in-C Northern Command, who thanked the Ministry of Defence, local administration, and Army Headquarters for their support. The Defence statement said L-G Manoj Sinha praised the efforts and handed over spectacles to several beneficiaries, while also felicitating the surgical team from Army Hospital Research & Referral.

Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS), also addressed the gathering, noting that cataract remains a leading cause of blindness and emphasising the organisation's commitment to providing quality healthcare in remote regions. She expressed gratitude to the Defence Minister and the Chief of Army Staff for their support.

Maj Gen S. Sharma, Commandant of Command Hospital Northern Command, delivered the vote of thanks, acknowledging assistance from government agencies, Directorate General of Armed Forces Medical Services, Army Headquarters, and Northern Command. The event concluded with an interaction between the L-G and beneficiaries of the eye camp, the spokesperson added.

