OP Rajbhar predicts landslide victory for NDA in Milkipur by-polls

Lucknow, Jan 8 As the political heat rises ahead of the Assembly by-polls in Ayodhya's Milkipur, the war of words is intensifying. Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) President OP Rajbhar on Wednesday claimed that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would secure a 'big victory' in the upcoming elections.

His comments came after Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav said that Milkipur by-polls would be a "fair election" that the country and the world would see, referring to the Mahakumbh event that will be underway in the state when by-elections are held on February 5. Taking further jibe at state's law and order, he said that he would like to invite the national media to Milkipur for watching the 'fair elections'.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) recently announced the schedule for the Milkipur bypolls, set to take place on February 5.

Speaking with IANS, Rajbhar took a dig at the Samajwadi Party, claiming that they "do not believe in Lord Ram."

Referring to an invitation by Uttar Pradesh's Speaker to visit Ayodhya, he remarked that no SP leader had shown up to seek blessings of Lord Ram. He said that NDA is heading for triumph in Milkipur, with the blessings of Lord Ram.

Rajbhar didn't stop there and launched scathing criticism of Samajwadi Party's appeasement politics.

He accused the party of aiding BJP's rise in other states, saying, "This is their history, this Samajwadi party went to Madhya Pradesh, defeated Congress and helped BJP form the government. Muslims across the country, along with the Uttar Pradesh Congress president, claim that Samajwadi Party made BJP victorious in Uttarakhand as well."

Rajbhar also spoke about the preparations for the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. He reassured that the Uttar Pradesh government was fully prepared to handle any situation for the massive Hindu event, which is expected to draw millions of devotees at the Triveni Sangam.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, one of Hinduism's most sacred and significant events, occurs once every 12 years and attracts millions of devotees and pilgrims worldwide. The 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela is set to commence on January 13, 2025, with the Paush Purnima Snan and conclude on February 26, 2025, coinciding with Maha Shivratri.

