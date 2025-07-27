Op Sindoor: BJP calls out Rahul for repeating Pak narrative that India lacks global support

New Delhi, July 27 On the eve of a 16-hour discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha, the BJP on Sunday hit out at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on what it called his baseless claims that India is isolated on the international stage over the fight against terrorism.

Amit Malviya, in-charge of the BJP's National Information and Technology Department, said, “After the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Rahul Gandhi asked: Who supported us? He repeatedly parrots Pakistan’s worn-out narrative that India is isolated on the international stage.”

The BJP leader said, “No one spoke Pakistan’s language. No one questioned India’s right to respond. But Rahul Gandhi — detached from reality and loyal only to his echo chamber — asks: Who supported us? The answer is clear: The entire world did. Except him.”

Listing nations which supported India on Operation Sindoor, Malviya, in a message on X, said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also called the Pahalgam terrorist attack “cowardly and inhumane” and demanded accountability.

“Even countries that often remain neutral — like Iran, Palestine, and several Arab nations — Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Jordan — openly supported India,” he said.

He said, “After the Pahalgam attack, the entire civilised world stood with India. From Washington to Tokyo, Paris to Canberra — nations condemned this cowardly attack in one voice and supported India’s fight against terrorism without hesitation.”

Malviya mentioned that the US called it a “despicable” attack and reaffirmed full cooperation in counter-terrorism; France offered unconditional support; Britain, along with the G7, called it an “attack on peace and humanity”, and even the European Union clearly supported India.

He said Japan praised India’s restrained response, and Australia, Italy, Germany, Spain, Israel, and Argentina — all harshly condemned the terror attack and extended full support to India.

The BJP leader said, “Even China — despite its usual diplomatic manoeuvring — called the attack ‘shocking’ and ‘severely condemnable’. Although Beijing mentioned Pakistan’s ‘concerns’ to strike a diplomatic balance, it didn’t dare repeat Pakistan’s false propaganda.”

Malviya’s acerbic attack on Rahul Gandhi did not end there. He continued to hit out at the Congress leader for “speaking the language of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (propaganda machine)”.

Training his guns on Gandhi, the BJP leader said, “This isn’t the first time. He stood in London and said Indian democracy is dead. During the Galwan clash, he echoed China’s narrative. He questioned the Balakot strike while standing abroad. And now, when innocent civilians are victims of terrorists, he asks who stands with India? The world stands with us. Rahul Gandhi does not. He has not stood with India. He keeps speaking the language of Pakistan’s ISPR (propaganda machine).”

Pointing towards the growing global stature of the country, Malviya said, “Today’s India stands with dignity — from Washington to Moscow, Beijing to Brasilia. We don’t beg for the world’s sympathy. We lead the Global South, shape the Indo-Pacific, and set the global discourse. We have crushed Pakistan-sponsored terrorism before. We will do it again — When we want, where we want, how we want.”

Earlier, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday told reporters that the government and the Opposition had agreed to take up a special 16-hour discussion on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha on Monday.

A similar 16-hour discussion on the issue is likely to begin in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

