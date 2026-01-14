Op Sindoor still ongoing, every action of enemy is being closely monitored: Army Chief

Jaipur, Jan 14 Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday said that Operation Sindoor is still ongoing, and every action of the enemy is being closely monitored.

He emphasised that although India’s northern borders remain stable, continuous vigilance is essential. Referring to the global security scenario, the Army Chief said that the past year has witnessed a sharp rise in the number and intensity of armed conflicts worldwide.

“These global changes highlight a simple truth — nations that remain prepared are the ones that succeed,” he said, speaking during an investiture ceremony at South Western Command here.

General Dwivedi stated that after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, a clear decision was taken at the highest level that India would take decisive action.

“Operation Sindoor was the result of that resolve. During this operation, with the joint efforts of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, nine terrorist camps and the infrastructure of Pakistan and PoK were precisely engaged within just 22 minutes. Of these nine targets, seven were destroyed by the Indian Army, causing heavy losses to terrorists. Within 88 hours, through precision, professionalism, and operational superiority, we compelled Pakistan to agree to a ceasefire. This was a clear demonstration of the Indian Army’s decisive capabilities in safeguarding national sovereignty and national interest,” he said.

Speaking about the 78th Army Day Parade in Rajasthan, the Army Chief said that this year’s parade holds special significance. “Tomorrow, you will witness the Indian Army in its full glory, discipline, and indomitable strength,” he said.

Congratulating the units receiving COAS Citations and Certificates of Appreciation, he extended his best wishes to all officers, JCOs, and soldiers whose excellent performance earned these honours. He reiterated that Operation Sindoor continues, and strict monitoring of enemy activities is being maintained.

“Our deployment along the LAC is balanced and strong. Under the Whole-of-Nation approach, capability development and infrastructure strengthening are progressing steadily,” he added.

General Dwivedi explained that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir remains sensitive but under firm control of the Army. Development activities have significantly reduced terrorist recruitment to the lowest levels so far.

“The peaceful conduct of the Shri Amarnath Yatra is a clear indicator of trust and normalcy,” he said. Speaking on the Northeast, he said that the Government’s proactive initiatives and neutral, decisive actions by security forces have led to a visible improvement in the security situation, especially in Manipur.

“Cultural programmes like Shirui Lily Festival, the revival of the Durand Cup, and the reinstatement of the Suspension of Operations are strong signs of normalcy. Our effort is to ensure that peace and dialogue become permanent,” he said. The Assam Rifles, along with the Home Ministry, is working through a multi-agency security grid to protect against cross-border spillover effects.

The Army Chief also highlighted the Indian Army’s commendable work in the field of HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief). “This year, we have rescued more than 30,000 people. In border states, the Army continues to emerge as the natural first responder,” he noted. He stressed that future wars cannot be won by the military alone — they require a national endeavour.

Following the Prime Minister’s call for Jointness, Self-Reliance, and Innovation, and the Defence Minister’s Era of Reforms, the Indian Army is accelerating operational preparedness, modernisation, and functional efficiency. Significant organisational steps are being taken to strengthen the force structure. “For multi-domain operations, the Rudra Brigade has been formed; for stealth and agility-based missions, the Bhairav Battalion has been created; and for drone-enabled precision strikes in artillery, the Shaktibhan Regiment has been established. Many more concrete steps are underway,” he added.

General Dwivedi said that many of the equipment being showcased in the parade tomorrow (Thursday) have been indigenously developed under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

“We have adopted technology as a force multiplier and ensured Army participation in all major national technology missions. Indian Army Cells have been established in IITs. Efforts to empower women in the Army are continuing — women are now being commissioned as officers, joining the TA (non-technical), Army Education Corps, and serving as soldiers. You will also witness their courage and enthusiasm in the parade,” he said.

