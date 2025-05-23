Op Sindoor stunned Congress, now playing politics over it: Nishikant Dubey

New Delhi, May 23 BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday came down heavily on the Congress party over latter’s flip flop on the Operation Sindoor and stated that the scale of operation across the border stupefied not just the enemy but also the grand old party.

Nishikant Dubey, speaking to IANS, called out Congress’ past instances of questioning its own Army while believing that of enemy, so much so, that going to an extent of speaking in their language.

"The Opposition couldn't understand how such a major strike was possible without crossing into Pakistani territory. They kept demanding proof of the surgical strike too. Now, the evidence is out in the open," he said.

“Our Army rained fire on the Pakistani establishments and installations. It has been possible of big defence acquisitions and indigenous growth in defence capabilities. Our homegrown technology averted air attacks while Made in India weapons created devastation in Pakistan. Congress party’s repeated questioning of Operation Sindoor only shows its frustration,” the BJP MP pointed out.

The lawmaker also blasted Congress for using Donald Trump’s mediation claims as a ‘political weapon’ and stated, "Congress does not trust its own Army or the Prime Minister. For the sake of vote bank politics, it trusts Pakistan.”

“It should become Pakistan’s party. Congress should be renamed as the Pakistani Congress Party," he added, taking a sharp swipe at it.

When questioned on Rahul’s repeated questioning of the government, particularly about EAM Jaishankar’s ‘admission’ that India alerted Pak ahead of military operation, he said, “What could be more unfortunate than this?Have you ever seen the BJP question the Army?”

“We too have been in the opposition. Barring a few years, Congress ruled this country for 60 years. Even then, we never questioned the Army. In this country, the Army is never questioned. We are proud of our Army,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor