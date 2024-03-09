Open to constructive suggestions from BJP on water crisis: Dy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru, March 9 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, on Saturday said that he was open to accepting suggestions from the Opposition if they were constructive.

Speaking to reporters at his residence, DY CM Shivakumar said, "The Opposition parties don't seem to know anything other than criticism. If they give any constructive suggestions, we are certainly open to considering them. For the first time in the history of the state, we have taken on the water mafia by taking over private water tankers.”

"About 50 per cent of the bore wells in the city have dried up. We have decided to take over thousands of private water tankers to supply water from sources outside the city. We have left the pricing to officials as factors like distance travelled determine costs. Unused milk tankers will be used to ferry water," he said.

"The media is raising an alarm. It's a crisis indeed when large numbers of bore wells have dried up. We have taken steps to address this. The public must not use water wastefully for washing cars etc. It is important that people understand the value of water. This is the reason why we are proposing the Mekedatu project," DY CM Shivakumar said.

Asked why the government was not able to get water while private water tankers were managing large supplies, he said, "Private water tankers supply water from private bore wells while government supplies from drinking water units.”

Asked why a nodal officer had been appointed for Bengaluru Rural constituency and not for others, DY CM Shivakumar said, "Wards under Bengaluru Rural constituency depend on bore wells for water."

Earlier, Karnataka Leader of Opposition (LoP), R Ashoka, said on Saturday that Bengaluru’s water crisis had hit the city’s image at the global level and blamed the government for creating the shortage by releasing water to Tamil Nadu from Karnataka reservoirs.

Speaking to reporters at an event, LoP Ashoka stated, “An American channel has broadcast news asking people not to visit Bengaluru city. Without placing effective arguments before the authorities, the Congress government has released water to Tamil Nadu from Karnataka reservoirs.

“The BJP will stage a protest demanding supply of water to people of Bengaluru on Monday (March 11) at Freedom Park. If our demands are not met, we will take a call on the future course of action.”

Asked about Congress declaring a list of candidates ahead of the BJP, Dy CM Shivakumar said, "It is sad to see the state of politics today. Former CM, BS Yediyurappa, former minister, CP Yogeshwar and BJP MLA, Munirathna, were the people who toppled Kumaraswamy's Congress-JD-S coalition government but now they are embracing each other. Ideology is important, how will Kumaraswamy show his face to the people?"

Asked about BJP recommending Yaduveer's name along with sitting MP Prathap Simha, he said, "Let them recommend anyone. We are going to fight our elections on ideology and principles."

