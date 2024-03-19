Opening ceremony of 'Tiger Triumph' exercise between India-US conducted onboard INS Jalashwa

New Delhi, 19 March The opening ceremony of the bilateral Tri-Service Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Amphibious Exercise between India and the US -- Tiger Triumph -- was held onboard INS Jalashwa on Tuesday.

The exercise represents the robust strategic partnership between both countries and aims to share best practices and Standard Operating Procedures in undertaking multinational HADR operations.

The Harbour Phase of the exercise is being conducted at Visakhapatnam from 18 to 25 March 24 and will include pre-sail discussions, subject matter expert exchange on professional subjects and deliberations on planning and execution procedures of various tasks.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that sports engagements are also scheduled to further enhance camaraderie between the participating armed forces personnel of both nations. The sea phase, from 26 to 31 March, would include units of both countries setting up a joint Command and Control Centre and a Joint Relief and Medical Camp.

A Planning and Coordination Exercise would concurrently be undertaken to discuss and refine Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to enable rapid and smooth coordination between the forces of both countries.

The participating units from the Indian Navy include a Landing Platform Dock, Landing Ship Tanks (Large) including their integral Landing Crafts and helicopters, guided missile Frigate and Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft.

The Indian Army would be represented by one infantry battalion group including mechanised forces. The Indian Air Force would deploy medium lift aircraft, transport helicopters and a Rapid Action Medical Team (RAMT).

Additionally, the Special Ops Forces from all three services will also participate in the exercise, an official added.

The US Task Force would comprise a US Navy Landing Platform Dock including its integral Landing Craft Air Cushions and helicopters, a Destroyer, maritime reconnaissance and medium lift aircraft, and also, US Marines.

