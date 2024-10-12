Opening of five BRO bridges along China border crucial: HP Governor

Shimla, Oct 12 Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Saturday thanked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for inaugurating five strategic road bridges along the Indo-China border.

The Defence Minister virtually inaugurated 75 crucial infrastructure projects constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to the nation. These projects include the construction of five vital bridges in Himachal Pradesh.

The Governor virtually participated in the inauguration programme from Raj Bhavan here. He highlighted the significance of the five vital bridges in enhancing connectivity and strategic preparedness along the China border.

"These strategic roads and bridges are not only vital for the swift movement of Indian Army troops and equipment but also play a crucial role in the socio-economic development of the local population," an official statement said, quoting the Governor.

He commended the BRO's exceptional efforts in completing these projects under extremely challenging weather conditions and inhospitable terrain.

The projects were inaugurated at Munni, Bhaga, Dogri, Habsar and Shalkhar-II on the National Highway 3 between Manali and Sarchu, the National Highway 5 from Powari, Pooh, Khab, Namgia, Chuppan to Shipkila and the National Highway 505 from Khab, Sumdo, Kaza to Gramphu.

The inauguration was carried out in a hybrid mode which would serve as a lifeline for remote areas of the state.

He said the BRO completed the construction of these critical strategic projects in the state in a record timeframe and many of these projects were constructed in a single working season using state-of-the-art technology.

Governor Secretary C. P. Verma, BRO Chief Engineer (Project Deepak) Rajeev Kumar and other senior officers were also present at Raj Bhavan.

Himachal Pradesh shares a porous border with China and smuggling of rare species of fauna and Chinese goods like blankets and thermos flasks across the border is quite frequent.

State Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Monday said Chinese drones reportedly sneaked into Indian airspace likely for surveillance and espionage purposes last week.

He told the media here that the drones were spotted in Shipki La and Rishi Dogri villages in the Poo block of Kinnaur district, close to the China border.

Minister Negi suspected the surveillance was meant for the ongoing road construction close to the Line of Actual Control. He asked the Central government to take note of the Chinese drones violating the Indian space and take necessary action.

Himachal Pradesh's districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti share a 240-km border with China.

