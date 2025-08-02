Operation AKHAL: One Terrorist Killed in Ongoing Encounter With Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

The security forces killed one terrorist during the encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, said Chinar Corps of Indian Army in a post on social media platform X on Saturday morning, August 2. "One terrorist has been neutralised by the security forces so far. Operation continues," said Chinar Corps.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Landslide: SDM Rajinder Singh Rana and Son Killed, Several Injured in Reasi.

The encounter between security forces and terrorist party broke out in the Akhal forest area of Devsar locality on Friday. The joint operation under AKHAL, was launched by the Jammu and Kashmir's Special Operations Group (SOG), Indian Army and the CRPF, after intelligence inputs about presence of terrorist in the forest region.

Update: OP AKHAL, Kulgam



Intermittent and Intense fire fight continued through the night. Alert troops responded with calibrated fire and tightened the nooze while maintaining contact.



One terrorist has been neutralised by the security forces so far.



Operation continues.… — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) August 2, 2025

"Intermittent and Intense fire fight continued through the night. Alert troops responded with calibrated fire and tightened the nooze while maintaining contact. One terrorist has been neutralised by the security forces so far. Operation continues," said Army in a tweet.

The area has been cordon off and search operation underway for other terrorists hiding in the dense forests of Akhal. The gunfight began on Friday after hiding militants opened fire on the security forces.