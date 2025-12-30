Operation Chakravyuh: 3 smugglers arrested with 1.203 kg MD drugs in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 30 Under Operation Chakravyuh, Pratapgarh police in Rajasthan achieved a major breakthrough by arresting three drug smugglers and seizing 1.203 kilograms of MD (methylenedioxymethamphetamine) drugs, valued at approximately Rs 1.25 crore in the international market.

The operation was jointly carried out by the Dholapani Police Station and the District Special Team (DST) during a targeted roadblock.

SP B. Aditya said that under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police Gajendra Singh, a police team led by Dholapani SHO Praveen Kumar was conducting a roadblock near Barol Ghat on Tuesday.

During the operation, two youths—Shahrukh Khan and Dilawar Khan—were spotted approaching on a motorcycle bearing a Madhya Pradesh registration number.

On seeing the police, they attempted to flee but were quickly surrounded and detained. The duo failed to give satisfactory answers during preliminary questioning. Meanwhile, an Apache motorcycle arrived from behind.

When the police stopped the vehicle, the pillion rider, Safiullah, fled towards the jungle, while the rider, Rahim Khan, was apprehended on the spot. A search of Rahim Khan led to the recovery of 1.203 kg of MD drugs, concealed in a polythene bag hidden under his T-shirt.

During interrogation, Rahim Khan revealed that Shahrukh and Dilawar were acting as decoys, riding ahead to check for police presence and alert the main carrier to ensure the safe passage of the drug consignment.

All three accused were arrested, and both motorcycles used in the smuggling operation were seized.

The arrested individuals are residents of Hathunia. The police are currently searching for the absconding accused, Safiullah and are investigating the source of the drugs as well as their intended destination.

The successful operation involved SHO Praveen Kumar, SI Bhanwarsingh, and members of the DST team.

Constables Vinod and Pankaj, along with Ramesh from the Cyber Cell, played a crucial role in the operation. Further investigation is underway.

