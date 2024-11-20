Operation done for free under Ayushman Yojana, says Madhubani beneficiary

Madhubani, Nov 20 Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri - Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) has proved to be a boon for Ashrafi Rai, a resident of Bihar’s Madhubani district.

Ashrafi Rai recently underwent a surgical operation for the injuries due to a fall at his home and interestingly, he didn’t have to spend a single penny for this because of the benefits incurred under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Some days ago, Ashrafi Rai had fallen off his chest and was subsequently hospitalised. The doctors suggested an operation. They first got scared hearing about the operation but then went ahead, with full success.

Speaking to IANS, Ashrafi Rai thanked the Modi government for the Ayushman Yojana as he got operated at the hospital, free of cost.

“I suffered many injuries. The operation was done under the supervision of doctors. Ever since I got admitted to the hospital, not a single rupee was spent by me. All facilities were available in the hospital. From food to doctors, everything was taken care of,” he said.

Ashrafi Rai's wife Imarti Devi also expressed gratitude to the government for the cost-free treatment and said that such schemes are a lifeline for the lower and middle-class families.

“Not a single rupee has been spent. All treatment was done for free. All facilities are available in the hospital, and food and meals are provided from time to time. However, medicine has to be brought from outside,” she said.

Showing the Jan Aarogya card, Imarti Devi expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said many poor are getting benefits under this scheme.

As per official estimates, more than four crore beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Yojana have received free treatment in the country, so far.

Notably, the AB PM-JAY scheme aims to provide health cover of Rs 5 lakhs per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to approximately 55 crore beneficiaries, constituting about 40 per cent of the country’s population.

--IANS

mr/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor