Operation Hast: 'Looking for auspicious time for Oppn leaders to join Cong', says K'taka DyCM

Bengaluru, Sep 8 Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday gave a clear hint about some prominent leaders of the BJP and JD(S) joining Congress, and said that he was "looking for an auspicious time to facilitate their joining his party".

Speaking to reporters at his residence in Bengaluru, Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief, welcomed the announcement made by the former BJP MLA from

Sukumar Shetty held a meeting with Shivakumar on Thursday. Shetty was denied ticket to contest in 2023 Assembly elections from BJP.

Shetty had said that the BJP "will not allow leaders to grow and there is a trend of pulling the legs in the party. There is no future for the BJP and so have decided to join Congress."

Shivakumar while welcoming him to the party,stated, “I will not carry out ‘Operation Hast’. I am opposed to ‘Operation Hast’ as well as ‘Operation Lotus’. I am only here for co-operation. I am extending a hand of friendship. Whoever trusts the Congress party and its leadership, its ideology and programmes such as the Bharat Jodo Yatra, will be welcomed.”

When asked how many leaders are ready, Shivakumar maintained that he can’t provide figures but he said that opposition leaders themselves are coming out in the open. Answering a question on when they will join Congress, Shivakumar stated, "we need a good auspicious time so that it brings good to us".

“We want good things to happen. In politics, you see no one is permanent. No permanent friends, no permanent enemies. It is said that politics is an art of possibility. You are seeing what is happening in our district? (Referring to development of sworn enemies BJP former minister C.P. Yogeshwar and former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy coming closer)," Shivakumar said.

When asked about Shivakumar personally inviting the leaders from the opposition parties, he said that he will not invite anyone. “They will also see their future in politics. No one is a fool. They will also have to look after their careers and life. Why people from surrounding regions of Bengaluru come and settle here, is for their career, education and future. No one is willing to move out of Bengaluru. In politics also similarly, they are thinking about their future,” he maintained.

“I could tolerate hardship and firmly stood with the party. No other person will face such consequences. What happened in Maharashtra? CM Eknath Shinde and NCP leaders got washed away in the washing machine,” he said ironically.

When questioned by the BJP talking about the possibility of Karnataka’s Ajit Pawar, Shivakumar maintained that he will talk about it later. Sources claimed that BJP was referring to Shivakumar as Karnataka’s Ajit Pawar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor