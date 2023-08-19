Operation Hast: Was BJP right in toppling elected governments in MP, K’taka, Maharashtra? - DyCM Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Aug 19 Amid rumours of “Operation Hast” and the state BJP unit making all attempts to keep its flock together, DyCM and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday questioned whether the saffron party was right in toppling elected governments in various states across the country.

In response to a question on BJP leaders joining Congress, Shivakumar stated that the grand-old party is like an ocean. If leaders want to build their political career, take a decision towards saving India, they can make their decisions as required. How can anyone stop them?

Were they (BJP) right in toppling the elected governments in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra states? You think they were right in

doing so? They can always be right, Shivakumar quipped.

The leaders will take a decision as per their needs. Do I need to reveal who had come to meet and what they spoke? Shivakumar asked.

On BJP staging a protest on August 23 against Congress government, he stated that “We can’t say no for the protest. But, first let them choose a leader and then stage a protest,” Shivakumar stated.

The BJP has convened a meeting of legislators and prominent leaders of the party on Friday night to convey a message of unity at the residence of

former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

In the absence of leadership, Yediyurappa, who was forced to retire from electoral politics, is again being called to the forefront, the party sources said. Two prominent BJP leaders skipped the meet adding fuel to the rumours.

The Congress is aggressively preparing a strategy to win more than 20 seats in 28 parliamentary constituencies in Karnataka. The leadership has given a green signal to poach the leadership in BJP before it recovers from the humiliating defeat in the Assembly elections. The state BJP leadership has come under pressure as the high command seems to be still upset after Assembly polls.

The strategy of the BJP to rally Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Karnataka and wrestle the election results had

flopped. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah makes it a point to ridicule BJP that wherever PM Modi took out rallies and roadshows conducted, Congress

candidates won.

The Congress is also using victory in Karnataka to give a message to the country against the governance of PM Modi.

