Operation Kalnemi: Over 300 fake ‘babas’ nabbed in Uttarakhand

Haldwani, July 15 In a sweeping crackdown on imposters exploiting religious sentiments, Uttarakhand Police on Tuesday has taken action against more than 300 fake babas under Operation Kalnemi across the Kumaon division.

The initiative, launched under the directive of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, aims to weed out fraudulent spiritual figures misguiding the public in the name of faith.

Speaking to IANS, Inspector General (IG) Kumaon Riddhim Agarwal confirmed that the operation was conducted across all six districts of the Kumaon region, where over 300 individuals posing as saints, babas, or spiritual guides were identified. Action has been initiated through FIRs, challans, and preventive detentions.

“These individuals were exploiting people’s faith through superstition, deceit, and false claims of divine powers,” Agarwal told IANS.

“They had no valid identity proof or documentation to support their credentials. During the campaign, suspects were taken into custody, their backgrounds verified, and necessary legal action was taken.”

Agarwal further added that all police stations and outposts across Kumaon have been instructed to remain vigilant and continue the crackdown against suspicious figures masquerading as spiritual leaders.

The operation is inspired by the mythological figure Kalnemi, a demon who appeared as a saint to mislead people. Drawing from this allegory, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami launched Operation Kalnemi on July 10, calling it a necessary move to protect the image of Sanatan Dharma.

“Just as the demon Kalnemi used disguise to deceive, many such ‘Kalnemis’ exist in today’s society who are misusing religion to commit crimes,” CM Dhami had said while launching the initiative.

“This is an effort to protect people's faith and ensure that only true spiritual guides lead our communities.”

The move comes at a time when Uttarakhand is witnessing increased religious activity due to the ongoing pilgrimage season. With sacred towns like Haridwar, Rishikesh, and Kedarnath drawing large crowds, the government aims to ensure the safety and sanctity of these gatherings.

The campaign has received widespread support from across the political spectrum.

BJP national spokesperson Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi praised the move, emphasising the need to end religious exploitation.

“Conversion through money, deception, or coercion must be strictly monitored and curbed,” he said.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal echoed the sentiment, stating, “With the rise in awareness about Sanatan Dharma, many fake babas are trying to take advantage. I commend CM Dhami for protecting the integrity of our saintly traditions.”

BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain also voiced his support.

“Many fake people are looting innocent believers with false promises and ‘miracles.’ This campaign will help unmask them,” he told.

Interestingly, even Opposition parties backed the initiative, albeit with pointed remarks.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey welcomed the crackdown but urged the CM to look inward.

“Catching fake babas is commendable, but CM Dhami must also identify the ‘Kalnemis’ within his own party who are corrupt and creating social unrest,” he remarked.

