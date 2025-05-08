“Operation Must Continue Until Those Six ‘Yamdoots’ Are Caught and Eliminated": Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) said that party firmly supports the Indian Army amid the ongoing Operation Sindoor and highlighted internal security concerns during the all-party meeting.Leader Sanjay Raut said the Defence Minister noted that Operation Sindoor is ongoing and will continue. "We welcomed this statement and said that the operation must not end until those six terrorists--the six 'Yamdoots' (messenger of death)--who entered the village and took the vermilion (Sindoor) off our 26 sisters' foreheads, are caught and eliminated," he said.

"Those six terrorists, those yamdoots, should not be killed in an encounter. Don't just say, 'we shot him, we killed him.' No, bring them alive to Delhi, stand them at India Gate. Let the women who were victims identify them, only two survived, and they will recognize them," he added. Only after identification should they be executed. Then throw their bodies outside the Pakistan border. Only then will there be real change," Raut said.

"Look, when there is war, an all-party meeting is called, and during such meetings, there is a unanimous sentiment that we must firmly stand with our armed forces. That's what happened this time too, and it should happen," Raut told reporters. "Everyone expressed their support, and so did we. Shiv Sena said that we stand with the Indian Army--proudly so," he said.

Following Operation Sindoor, where over 100 terrorists were reportedly killed according to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's briefing to an all-party meeting called by the Union Government, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut highlighted concerns about internal security and the potential activation of Pakistani sleeper cells. Raut stated that Shiv Sena urged Home Minister Amit Shah to strengthen internal security measures, especially after the April 22 Pahalgam attack that resulted in 26 deaths. Raut emphasized the need to prioritize internal security, a point he believed resonated with most attendees.

"Don’t kill terrorists, parade them at India Gate for ID, then shoot, else it's a fake encounter," says #SanjayRaut.



Is this an RS MP speaking or a defense lawyer for terrorists? What exactly is he smoking? pic.twitter.com/WzFK8qvdpH — DrVinushaReddy (@vinushareddyb) May 8, 2025

The meeting, convened at the Parliament Annexe building, briefed political leaders, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, on the series of precision missile strikes targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoK, retaliating for the Pahalgam attack.